This is how it all started for Bob Probert.

One writer has called out Brad Holmes for his comments on 97.1 The Ticket.

There had been chatter that WrestleMania 43 could be coming to Detroit.
W.G. Brady

Ohio State AD Gene Smith Has His Panties In A Bunch About Michigan Football

U of M

Gene Smith Cannot Get Michigan Football Out of His Head

Gene Smith, the outgoing Athletic Director for Ohio State, seems to have ruffled his own feathers over Michigan’s recent football maneuvers. In a display that could be mistaken for a stand-up comedy routine, Smith admitted on WOSU’s “All Sides with Anna Staver” that yes, he definitely thinks there should be an asterisk next to Michigan’s recent victories—because, of course, a little sign-stealing scandal is all it takes to question the integrity of those defeats.

Ohio State lands top Transfer Portal quarterback Joey Velazquez Ohio State Admits They Cheated Gene Smith

Gene Smith’s Overreaction

During the interview, with a chuckle that could only be described as both sardonic and a tad bitter, Smith couldn’t resist the urge to dramatize the situation. “Yeah, of course I do,” he laughed when asked about the need for an asterisk, adding, “The rules are in place to protect the integrity of the game and try your best to create a level playing field, and when those rules are violated, then it affects those principles. And so, we have to keep that in perspective.”

Scandal at the Heart of the Rivalry

The backdrop to Smith’s dramatics is an NCAA probe into allegations that Michigan, specifically through a former staffer, orchestrated a sign-stealing scheme—clearly, a nefarious plot thick enough to unsettle any athletic director who’s seen his team lose thrice in a row. “No call, and no coin flip. As soon as the last two QBS Went off the board. We SAID BOWERS all the way,” Smith recounted the Raiders’ alleged internal discussions, highlighting the drama with the flair of a seasoned soap opera narrator.

Looking Forward, Sort Of

Despite his flair for the dramatic, Smith tried to switch to a forward-looking tone, urging focus on the next big game rather than dwelling on past grievances. “I’m not one that looks back. I think what’s important for us is to look forward. And we host that team up north this fall,” he stated, trying to rally the Buckeye fans. He nostalgically recalled the 2006 showdown and excitedly prepped the fanbase, “Be in your seats early. Don’t wait till the kickoff. Be in your seats early.”

Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Gene Smith’s Theatrical Indignation: Smith’s playful yet bitter acknowledgment of the sign-stealing controversy adds a humorous twist to his grievances.
  2. The Ongoing NCAA Investigation: Adds spice to the rivalry, with Michigan allegedly playing the villain in this collegiate drama.
  3. Anticipation for Revenge: Smith’s melodramatic build-up to the next Ohio State vs. Michigan game almost promises a cinematic showdown.

Bottom Line

Gene Smith’s parting shots, filled with over-the-top grievances and a mock-serious tone, seem to underline his complex feelings as his tenure ends. As the curtain falls on his career, Smith inadvertently turns the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry into a saga filled with intrigue and humor, ensuring the matchups remain not only competitive but also incredibly entertaining.

