Detroit Red Wings News

Avalanche fan creates beautiful Red Wings sign with evil intentions (VIDEO)

As most of us are spending more time at home thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, we’re looking for ways to fill the time. One hockey fan came up with what started as a pretty cool idea – only to reveal their sinister intentions!

An unidentified hockey fan who clearly appears to be a fan of the Colorado Avalanche decided to hand craft a pretty impressive Detroit Red Wings logo with a great amount of detail and care, only to soon after destroy it:

As the video ends, the fan gives a special shoutout to “anyone who thinks Osgood still won the fight”. Of course, he’s referring to the infamous April 1, 1998 fight in which goaltender Patrick Roy lost a fight (again) to a smaller Red Wings goaltender.

By Michael Whitaker

