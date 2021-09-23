Baltimore Ravens discuss their Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions will be looking to get into the win column for the first time in 2021 this weekend when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field after opening the season with losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Head coach John Harbaugh had plenty to say about Detroit’s offense, which he believes has done “a great job”:

“They’re meshing their own philosophies as coaches … with what the quarterback does well and they’ve done a great job of it,” Harbaugh said. “You see what they want to be on offense.”

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike explained his team is focused on stopping Detroit’s running game, which enters Week 3 averaging 112.0 rushing yards per game, saying they’re focused on “stopping (Detroit) from doing what they want to do.”

The Ravens are coming off a come from behind win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

