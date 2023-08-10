The Detroit Lions have long stood as one of the NFL's historic franchises, though one frequently associated with the bittersweet undertones of “what could have been.” Barry Sanders, the dazzling running back who became the heartbeat of Detroit during his tenure, often personifies this sentiment. Sanders, who had the potential to be the NFL's all-time leading rusher if he would not have retired early, lamented his inability to win a Super Bowl or even a division title after 1993. But as the 2023 season gears up, Sanders is optimistic. He sees echoes of the 1993 squad's promise in today's Lions team.

Barry Sanders sees similarities between 1993 and 2023 Detroit Lions

With the unveiling of his statue at Ford Field and Detroit pegged as the NFC North divisional favorites—both events harkening back to the 1993 timeline—Sanders hopes the narrative of missed opportunities will finally change. Observing last season's potential and the fresh talent onboard, he believes the Lions are on the cusp of revisiting, and perhaps surpassing their past glories.

“(1993) was a good season,” Sanders said. “I just didn’t realize that would be the last season we won the division. Wow. Are you crazy? But again, hopefully the narrative will change.”

“I think there are some similarities,” Sanders said. “Obviously there is a lot of hope and anticipation for this year in particular, although every year is a new year. But we know we saw some promising signs last season, and so just a lot of players are coming into their own, a lot of players who really stepped up. And the addition of new players we’re excited about. So yeah, I think there are a lot of similarities to what is happening in the division. This is one of the years you have to say where the Lions are looked at as the favorite, and how many years has it been since that was the case.”

Key Points

Barry Sanders is synonymous with Detroit Lions' historic highs and lows.

The Lions haven't won a division title post the 1993 season.

Sanders sees a reflection of the 1993 team in the current 2023 squad.

He is hopeful that the long-awaited success narrative will alter this year.

Bottom Line – A Roar 30 Years in the Making

History, they say, has a peculiar way of repeating itself. For the Detroit Lions, the patterns of the past seem to be aligning with the present. But there's a new chapter waiting to be written, one that goes beyond the script of 1993. Barry Sanders may have been the star of yesteryears, but today's Lions have a collective spirit, a drive that screams of ambitions bigger than individual records. The stage is set, the players are ready, and if the winds of history are anything to go by, the Lions might just be on the path to rewriting a narrative 30 years in the making.