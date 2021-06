Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to participate in the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble.

Here is some video of Barry teeing off for his first shot of the day. As you can hear, the fans still love him!

Here is Lions legend @BarrySanders participating in the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble today in Detroit. He’s still beloved in the D. pic.twitter.com/SDaIAZKz1N — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 29, 2021