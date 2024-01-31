Ben Johnson opens up about decision to stay with Detroit Lions… Again

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has once again chosen to remain with the team, a decision that resonates deeply within the organization and its fanbase. Johnson, after deliberation with his wife, withdrew his name from head coaching considerations for the 2024 season. His decision was rooted in contentment and affection for Detroit, its people, and the environment he has cultivated with the Lions.

Why Did Ben Johnson Stay?

Here is what Ben Johnson had to say about why he made the decision to stay with the Detroit Lions rather than continue to pursue a head coaching gig.

“Talked to my wife about it, and we just came to a really good decision of, ‘Hey, you know, we’re happy where we are. We love where we are. We love being in Detroit, love the people here,’ and just decided then to go ahead and put the brakes on it right now,” Johnson said. “Just wasn’t the time for us.”

“I think some people — I can just speak on a personal level — some people, they really want to climb as fast as they can,” Johnson said. “I know particularly young coaches want to do that. That’s not been the case for me, per se. I want to be around football. I want to win football games. I want to be around good people. And when I finally had a chance to step back and take a deep breath and look at it, that was the most important thing.

“I love Dan Campbell, I’ve known him for a long time. I believe in the direction of this organization. And so that truly was the biggest drawing point for me to come back, was what we have here, what we’re building here, is something I want to be a part of. I’ve been a part of a number of losing seasons in my 11 years in the NFL.”

This move is a testament to his personal values and professional ethics, emphasizing the importance of stability, happiness, and loyalty over rapid career advancement. Johnson's choice highlights his commitment to the Lions, reflecting a belief in the team's direction and the relationships he has built, especially with head coach Dan Campbell.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Family Decision: Ben Johnson and his wife decide to stay in Detroit, valuing their happiness and contentment with the city. Career Perspective: Johnson prioritizes long-term goals and the quality of his work environment over rapid career advancement. Faith in Leadership: His belief in Dan Campbell's vision and the team's direction plays a significant role in his decision to stay.

The Bottom Line – The Essence of Commitment

Ben Johnson's explanation for staying with the Detroit Lions reveals a coach who values more than just titles and accolades. His decision, shaped by personal convictions and a strong bond with his team and its leadership, highlights the essence of true commitment in professional sports. Johnson's perspective on career growth, emphasizing the importance of being in the right environment over merely climbing the ranks, is a refreshing take in a highly competitive field.

Johnson's loyalty to the Lions, his admiration for Dan Campbell, and his desire to be part of a winning culture in Detroit set a powerful example. As the Lions look ahead, they do so with a coordinator who is fully invested in their journey, not just for the success it brings but for the joy and fulfillment it offers.