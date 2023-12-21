Ben Johnson's agent mocks reporter Josina Anderson while shooting down report

In a significant development within the NFL coaching circles, the agent of Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has emphatically denied recent reports about Johnson's alleged salary demands for a head coaching role. These rumors, which suggested a figure of $15 million per year for Johnson to leave the Lions for a head coaching position, have been declared “100% false and irresponsible” by his agent.

“I'm told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that there is no asking price or demand and this tweet is 100% false and irresponsible reporting, per source.”

Johnson's Impressive Track Record

The speculation around Johnson's potential move came amidst his remarkable success in transforming the Detroit Lions offense. Under his guidance, the team has achieved top-five rankings in offense for two consecutive seasons. This consistent performance has catapulted Johnson into the limelight as one of the most desirable head coaching candidates in the league.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rumors of Ben Johnson demanding a $15 million salary for a head coach position are denied by his agent. Johnson has led the Detroit Lions to a top-five offensive ranking in the NFL for two consecutive seasons. The focus remains on Johnson's skill as an offensive coordinator, not on salary negotiations.

The Bottom Line – Talent Over Rumors

The recent clarification from Ben Johnson's agent puts to rest the rumors about Johnson's alleged salary demands, bringing attention back to his remarkable talent as an offensive coordinator. Johnson's success with the Detroit Lions has made him a coveted figure in NFL coaching circles. However, the focus, as his agent emphasizes, should be on his professional acumen rather than on speculative financial discussions. As the NFL season unfolds, Johnson's future remains a point of interest, but it's his track record with the Lions that truly speaks volumes about his value as a top-tier NFL coach.