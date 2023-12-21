Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly demanding the moon to take HC job

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has become a standout figure in the NFL coaching landscape. Celebrated for leading one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, Johnson's reputation as an innovative play-caller has catapulted him into the spotlight as a top head coaching candidate.

Johnson's High Market Value

Reports by Josina Anderson have stirred the football community, indicating that Johnson's price tag for transitioning to a head coaching role is exceptionally high.

“I'm told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that some Owners have been told #Lions OC Ben Johnson's asking price is at least or around $15 million/year for a head coach job, per source,” Anderson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Impressive Track Record with the Lions

Under Johnson's guidance, the Detroit Lions have flourished offensively, combining efficiency and creativity to become a formidable scoring force. His leadership was so impactful that following the 2022 season, he became a hot commodity for head coaching roles. Despite interviews and immense interest, Johnson chose to stay with the Lions, focusing on continuing their offensive success.

Lions Fans in a Predicament

While the Lions' supporters relish having a top-tier offensive coordinator, they face the reality of potentially losing him to a head coaching position. Johnson's soaring demand and the rumored high salary expectations make it increasingly likely that his future extends beyond his current commitment to the Lions.

The Bottom Line – A High-Stakes Coaching Future

As the NFL continues to evolve, coaches like Ben Johnson represent the pinnacle of strategic and innovative thinking. His potential departure from the Detroit Lions reflects the high stakes and constant flux within professional football coaching. For now, Lions fans can only hope that Johnson remains with the team, even as his star continues to rise in the coaching universe. However, the allure of a head coaching position and the significant financial incentives that come with it might eventually lead Johnson to new horizons, leaving the Lions with the challenge of finding a successor to their offensive maestro.