‘Best performance’ from Alex Lyon helps Red Wings defeat Blackhawks

Despite not putting forth their best effort, the Detroit Red Wings managed to secure a two-point victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Forwards J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri contributed a pair of goals each, propelling the team to a 5-1 triumph. This win marks Detroit's fourth victory in their last five games, highlighted by an exceptional display from goaltender Alex Lyon. Head coach Derek Lalonde hailed Lyon's performance as his best of the year thus far.

Detroit's depth scoring was on full display vs. the Chicago Blackhawks

The Red Wings not only secured the crucial pair of points due to Lyon's exceptional performance in goal but also witnessed Fabbri's continued scorching form, as he delivered a spectacular goal during the 1st period.

OH GOODNESS, ROBBY 😮‍💨



What a Fabbri-lous move! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/cDJtmdsfM3 — NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2023

Fabbri would also tally later in the 3rd period. Additionally, Compher scored twice, while defenseman Ben Chiarot added his second goal of the year. However, it was goaltender Alex Lyon‘s 34 saves that garnered the most commendation from head coach Derek Lalonde in the aftermath.

‘Best performance' from Alex Lyon helps Red Wings earn the two points

Playing the second game of a back-to-back schedule, the Red Wings showed signs of fatigue, evident in conceding multiple odd-man rushes to Chicago. Nonetheless, Lyon once again came to the team's rescue, delivering another impressive performance that bailed them out.

“Quiet, confident,” Lalonde said of Lyon. “Tonight, arguably his best performance. If you look at the volume, the type of chances, the type of Grade A chances and the timing of his saves, he was probably our best player.”

“Funny, we played so much better last night (in a 3-2 loss at the Rangers),” Lalonde said. “You look at the game tonight, our best player was our goalie and we finished. They outchanced us, they outshot us. Every underlying category is going to say they were better than us. We’ll have to handle (playing on back-to-back nights) a little bit better. Probably a little fatigue in there. But probably our least-detailed game since we got back from Europe. But a good sign is we scored five goals and won.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena A pair of goals each from Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher helped power the offense, while the ‘Best performance' from Alex Lyon helped seal the win Head coach Derek Lalonde lauded the performance in net from Alex Lyon helping to mask their mistakes with his 34 saves

Bottom Line: Goaltender competition?

It's a promising situation that any NHL team would covet—having two goaltenders showcasing strong performances, vying for the majority of starts going forward. Detroit is experiencing just that with Lyon, who is making a compelling case in his inaugural season with the Red Wings

Detroit's next challenge awaits as they face division rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, tomorrow night in Quebec. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST, airing on Bally Sports Detroit and with radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.