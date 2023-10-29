Big 10 team says Michigan ball boys were stealing signs

Allegations of impropriety have once again cast a shadow over the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. These claims have come to the forefront thanks to an article by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, revealing shocking accusations from undisclosed sources within the Big Ten conference. The sources, all from a single Big Ten school, claim that Michigan's ball boys were involved in an operation to steal opposing teams' play calls during games.

The Plot Unfolds: A Covert Operation Revealed

According to these sources, the ball boys eavesdropped on play calls from opposing teams and covertly communicated this information to the Michigan football sideline.

“Multiple sources from one Big Ten school told SI that a coach at a different school called them before playing Michigan to warn them about Wolverines ball boys on their sideline listening to play calls and communicating information to the Michigan sideline—holding the football up in one hand to indicate an expected pass, and in the other hand to indicate a run, for instance. (Sources at the school that was warned said they experienced nothing in the game to implicate the Michigan ball boys.)“

Bottom Line: More Allegations

The allegations surrounding Michigan's ball boys and the alleged covert operation to steal play calls have sparked a contentious debate within the college football community. While the claims remain under scrutiny, the situation underscores the need for transparency and accountability in college sports, emphasizing the significance of maintaining the integrity and fairness of the game. At this point, it seems like something new will emerge almost every day regarding Michigan and sign stealing. The question is, will any of the allegations impact the Wolverines' 2023 season?