Big Ten announces further penalties for Michigan State in regard to Michigan Tunnel incident

Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.

From Big Ten:

The Big Ten Conference is imposing the following disciplinary action:

University of Michigan

Disciplinary Action:

In accordance with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, a public reprimand is issued to the University of Michigan.

The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

Michigan State University

Fine:

$ 100,000.00

Disciplinary Action:

Four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season. Student-Athlete: Khary Crump, Cornerback, # 14



Four games from the incident date. Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End, # 19 Student-Athlete: Angelo Grose, Safety, # 15 Student-Athlete: Justin White, Cornerback, # 30 Student-Athlete: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, # 4 Student-Athlete: Brandon Wright, Defensive End, #26 Student-Athlete: Zion Young, Defensive End, #18



Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Malcolm Jones, Safety, # 36



Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University Football staff member



Nation, do you think these penalties are sufficient?