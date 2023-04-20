Bijan Robinson, the top running back prospect entering the 2023 NFL Draft, had a successful career at Texas and most expect him to have a great career at the next level. Despite being a highly sought-after player, he recently revealed he has only had two pre-draft visits. Those pre-draft visits were with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson remains positive, saying that any team that selects him would be a blessing and that he is ready to prove himself in the NFL.

Key Points

Bijan Robinson is the top running back prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft

Robinson had a successful career at Texas with impressive statistics

He only visited with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the draft

Robinson remains positive about his prospects in the NFL

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29

Bijan Robinson reveals the 2 teams he has officially visited

Though Bijan Robinson said he has talked to a lot of teams on Zoom and on calls, he revealed that he has only been to Tampa Bay and Philadelphia for Top-30 visits.

- Advertisement -

“I understand what people are thinking and what people say,” Robinson said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I believe that any team that gets me, it’s such a blessing, and I know that God’s going to put me in the right position no matter where I’m at.

“I can’t change what people are thinking. A team has where I’m going to be at, and a team knows where I’m going to be at, and if that’s in the top 10 [so be it]. If that’s not, then it’s going to be a blessing in a way. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. People are going to have opinions. We all don’t know, so we’re all just going to see in a week.”

“But I’ve been talking to like a lot of teams on Zoom and stuff and on calls, but yeah, those are the two places I’ve been,” he said.

Bottom Line: One NFL team is about to land a stud RB

As the NFL has become more of a passing league, the value of running backs in the NFL Draft has plummeted. With that being said, Bijan Robinson is an absolute beast on the field as he can run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield with the best of them. Though he may not go within the Top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team that does pick him will be landing a stud.