There was a point late in the 2022 season when it seemed like a certainty that Michigan RB Blake Corum would be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. At that time, Corum was absolutely tearing up the Big Ten, as he rushed for 1,463 yards and 19 total touchdowns in what essentially amounted to 10.5 games. Unfortunately, Courm was injured just before halftime of the Wolverines' 11th game of the season (vs. Illinois), and though he tried to come back in the second half of that game, and then in Michigan's final regular season game at Ohio State, his season was cut short.

Blake Corum highlight video will remind you of the GOAT

Prior to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Corum announced that rather than heading to the NFL, he had decided to return to Michigan for his senior season. With Corum coming back, Wolverines' fans can expect to see a lot more of what you are about to see in the nearly 6-minute highlight video shown below. As you watch the video, it is hard not to think about the GOAT, Barry Sanders.

Here’s just under 6 minutes of highlights from Michigan RB Blake Corum. Heisman winner this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/loQX6iji6J — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) July 7, 2023

Bottom Line: GOAT 2.0?

When you watch Corum run the football, it is impossible to not notice his shiftiness and amazing vision as he approaches the line of scrimmage. Will Blake Corum be Barry Sanders 2.0? Of course not. Nobody in their right mind would ever make that type of prediction. That being said, there is no doubt about it that Corum possesses many of the same traits that Barry had when he tore up college football, and then the NFL on his way to the Hall of Fame.