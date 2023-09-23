Blake Corum says Michigan bullied the bully during blowout win over Rutgers

On Saturday, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines made a bold statement with their resounding 31-7 victory over Rutgers. Running back Blake Corum summed it up as a “smash-mouth kind of game,” and indeed, it was. This game not only showcased Michigan's dominance but also raised questions about Rutgers' ability to compete at the highest level.

What Happened?

Rutgers got off to a hot start as they scored on a long touchdown pass on their very first drive of the game. Unfortunately, for them, it was the only points they would score in the entire game as the Wolverines rolled at the Big House.

What set Michigan apart was its formidable defensive line, which proved to be so impenetrable that it forced the Scarlet Knights to rethink their strategy. Rutgers, known for its strong rushing game, entered the contest with an average of 210 rushing yards per game. However, they left the Big House with a mere 73 yards gained from 23 carries, struggling to break through Michigan's defensive wall.

Michigan's game plan, on the other hand, was a testament to versatility. They ran the ball 40 times, accumulating 201 rushing yards, while also making significant gains through the air with an additional 214 passing yards.

What did Blake Corum Say?

Blake Corum, who contributed 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns, encapsulated Michigan's approach perfectly, saying, “They come in thinking they’re the bullies, and we bully bullies. We take pride in that.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan's Dominant Victory: The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines made a significant statement with their commanding 31-7 win over Rutgers. Rutgers' Early Promise Fizzles: Rutgers started strong, scoring a long touchdown pass on their first drive of the game. However, this initial success proved to be short-lived, as they failed to put any more points on the board against the Wolverines. Michigan's Defensive Prowess and Offensive Versatility: What set Michigan apart in this game was their formidable defensive line, which stifled Rutgers' strong rushing game. Rutgers entered with an average of 210 rushing yards per game but could only manage 73 yards on 23 carries against Michigan. On the offensive side, Michigan showcased versatility by running the ball effectively, accumulating 201 rushing yards, and making significant gains through the air with 214 passing yards. Running back Blake Corum summed up their approach as “we bully bullies,” emphasizing their dominance.

Bottom Line – Lessons in Resilience

Michigan's ability to pivot its game plan and dominate on both ends of the field sends a powerful message. While Rutgers may have come in with confidence, they learned that facing a powerhouse like Michigan requires more than just a strong start. As the season progresses, both teams will undoubtedly use this game as a valuable learning experience, each aiming to improve and grow in their own way.