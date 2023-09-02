Michigan RB Blake Corum breaks off first huge run since suffering injury [Video]

Michigan RB Blake Corum breaks off first huge run since suffering injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum was a lock to be a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 prior to suffering an injury in the Wolverines' second-to-last regular season game of the year. In fact, had Corum not gotten injured against Illinois, he likely would have finished his career at Michigan before entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the talented running back made the decision to return to Ann Arbor for one final run at a National Championship, and he is already looking like his old self.

What did Blake Corum do?

Take a look as Corum takes a handoff from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and takes it 37 yards before getting forced out of bounds at the 2-yard line. Corum then scored on the very next play from scrimmage.

Bottom Line: Blake Is Back

Corum could have left for the National Football League, but instead, he decided to return to Michigan with the goal of winning a National Championship. As you can see in the video above, Corum already looks like his old self as he makes some slick moves against East Carolina.