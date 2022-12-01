U of M

Blake Corum to have knee surgery, out for season

By Teddy Jackson
Two days before the University of Michigan football team takes on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, it was reported that they’ll be without superstar running back, Blake Corum. According to Ian Rapport,

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible.

Via Ian Rapport on Twitter.

Why this matters: The Wolverines will be down their leading rusher and Heisman candidate for the Big Ten Championship game as well as the College Football Playoff at the turn of the year. Corum on the season has rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns. While his production will be missed, Donovan Edwards will have the opportunity, as he did against Ohio State, to step into a larger role.

Blake Corum

How will Michigan Manage without Blake Corum?

While it may seem impossible to succeed without one of the leading candidates, the Wolverines have shown the ability to adjust since Corum’s injury against Illinois. In that game, the Wolverines were able to sneak out a 19-17 victory over the Illini, mainly due to Edwards also being out due to a hand injury.

Against Ohio State, Corum gave it a go, but was entirely limited and not called on after a first-quarter carry. However, Edwards took up the mantle, one hand and all. He carried the 22 times for 216 yards and two scores. On the season, Edwards has racked up 597 yards and four touchdowns. Given his big play ability, the Wolverines will be just fine moving forward, though Corum’s absence will be felt.

Blake Corum

