Blough vs. Boyle: Dan Campbell names starting QB for matchup vs. Steelers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game of the year when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Dan Campbell noted that the Lions will play their starters for about two quarters, with the exception of quarterback Jared Goff, who will not play at all.

“I know this, the starters will play,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I don’t see Goff playing … but I do see the starters playing and we’ll see where it goes. They need to be prepared for a half, I told them. I know their guys are playing about a half — I talked to coach [Mike] Tomlin. So this will be really good for us. This will be really good.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin and what they do and what they’ve done for years — one of the most consistent, winning teams in this league for a number of years, certainly since he’s been there. So we know what they’re about. They’re a tough group. So this will be a great test for us.”

“Again, they didn’t play last week — they got two good days against the Colts,” Dan Campbell said. “So now we get a good week of work and then go out there and go against those guys.”

Dan Campbell names starting quarterback for preseason game vs. Steelers

On Thursday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he revealed that Tim Boyle will get the start at quarterback on Sunday against the Steelers, with David Blough coming in second.

Boyle and Blough are currently battling for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Jared Goff and according to Campbell, that battle is currently, “neck and neck.”

The fact that Boyle is getting the start is certainly interesting because he will get the advantage of playing with the starters, while Blough will be running with the backups.

Tim Boyle will start at QB for the Lions vs. the Steelers, Dan Campbell said — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 25, 2022

Nation, who should Dan Campbell name as the backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions?

