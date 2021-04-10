Bob Probert exchanges haymakers in heavyweight battle with Wendel Clark [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Let’s flashback to 1986 when Detroit Red Wings bruiser Bob Probert dropped gloves with Wendel Clark of the Toronto Maple Leafs in a battle between two NHL heavyweights.

Take a look as Probert and Clark exchange haymakers before finally being split up.

#HFOTD takes us to the Maple Leaf Gardens for this #ChuckNorris style matchup between Wendel Clark & Bob Probert. 12.27.86 #HFH pic.twitter.com/2LqKQ35Sy5 — Hockey Fight History (@HistoryOfFights) December 27, 2020

How much money would you pay to see Bob Probert play just one more time?

BONUS CONTENT:

‘Perfect’ Detroit Lions 2021 Full NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Can you believe it is already April? It seems like we just finished watching Tom Brady win yet another Super Bowl and now we are already closing in on the 2021 NFL Draft.

If you have taken the time to read my work (thank you for doing that) you are well aware of my belief that the Detroit Lions‘ best move would be to trade down out of the No. 7 slot to acquire as much draft capital as possible.

Of course, in order to trade down, there has to be a team willing to trade up and following last Friday’s trades by the Dolphins/49ers/Eagles, I have my doubts that there will another team looking to move up to No. 7.

That being said, I figured now was a good time to release my “Perfect” Detroit Lions 2021 Full NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

In order to keep things on the up and up, I used The Draft Network’s mock draft generator to keep me honest when I was on the clock with the Lions’ pick.

After running about 50 mock drafts, I finally came up with a scenario that I would absolutely love and it all starts with OT Penei Sewell dropping into the Lions’ lap.

I also LOVE LB Zaven Collins at No. 41 as I believe he is one of the best linebackers in the draft class.

In the third round, I have the Lions getting who I am confident will turn out to be one of the best receivers in the class, Nico Collins out of Michigan. Collins is an absolute beast and if he slides to the Lions in Round 3, they should rush to the podium.

To read the rest, please click on the link below.