Boston Celtics finalizing agreement for new head coach

The search for the next head coach of the Boston Celtics is reportedly over.

According to multiple reports, the Celtics are finalizing a deal to hire former Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka:

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the franchise's new coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

Udoka has spent the last nine seasons as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets. As an undrafted player, he played with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Sacramento Kings.