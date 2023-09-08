Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Brad Holmes crashes Aidan Hutchinson video after ‘Big Dub, Big Win’ over Chiefs [NSFW Video]

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats, because we've got some post-game fireworks that might just rival the Detroit Lions‘ stunning upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs! In a moment that will surely go down as one of the best post-game moments of the season, General Manager Brad Holmes crashed star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson‘s celebratory Twitter video following the Lions' heart-stopping 21-20 triumph on Thursday Night Football. And let me tell you, it's a doozy! But before we dive into the NSFW video that's currently breaking the internet, let's set the scene.

The Lions Shock the World
Aidan's Victory Message… Interrupted
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
The Lions Shock the World

In a game that had experts scratching their heads and Lions fans praying for a miracle, Detroit went into Arrowhead Stadium as underdogs. Facing off against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, not many were picking the Lions to win the game (I did pretty accurately). But in the true spirit of the Motor City, the Lions dug deep, rallied as a team, and did what they planned to do all along, win the game.

Aidan's Victory Message… Interrupted

As the clock hit zero and the Lions secured their victory, Hutchinson immediately grabbed his phone to give a shoutout to the Lions faithful who had traveled to Kansas City to witness the impossible. But just as Aidan was about to spread the love, Brad Holmes, our ever-passionate GM, burst onto the scene like a kid on Christmas morning. Clearly caught up in the euphoria of the moment, Holmes let out an exuberant, NSFW exclamation that the microphone picked up for all the world to hear.

“Let's [bleeping] Go!” Holmes yelled to Hutchinson.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Unbelievable Win: The Lions' shocking victory over the Chiefs was a triumph that will be etched into Detroit sports history for years to come.
  2. Brad Holmes Steals the Show: In a spontaneous moment of pure elation, GM Brad Holmes crashed Aidan Hutchinson's post-game video with a memorable F-bomb, ensuring this celebration will never be forgotten.
  3. Lions Fans Rejoice: Lions Nation is on cloud nine, celebrating not only the win but the unbridled enthusiasm displayed by Holmes, reflecting the passion of the fans themselves.

Bottom Line: “Big Dub, Big Brad, Big Win!”

The Detroit Lions have delivered a huge victory that will echo through the annals of franchise history. And if there's one thing we've learned, it's that when Brad Holmes gets caught up in the moment, there's no holding back. Congratulations to the Lions and their fans—this is a victory worth savoring!

