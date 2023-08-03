As the buzz of this year's draft fades, the Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has found an unexpected treasure in rookie Brodric Martin, a defensive tackle hailing from Western Kentucky. Raised eyebrows met Holmes' decision to elevate Martin to a third-round pick, a move that was surprising even to Martin himself, who was anticipating a Day 3 selection. However, the subsequent training camp has shown the world the player who sparked the Lions' early interest.

Brad Holmes raves about rookie Brodric Martin

Holmes candidly expressed his surprise at the speed of Martin's progression, outpacing initial expectations. “When we acquired Brodric, it wasn’t about what he was right now. … He has so much upside that we just knew he’d have a bright future. But it’s clicking a little bit earlier than we thought,” said Holmes.

“When you look at Brodric, man, he has the core traits of what you want in a football player,” said Holmes. “Yes, he has size and strength and athleticism, but it's the fact that he plays hard, he has a relentless motor, has instincts, toughness, competitiveness. He has those core foundational traits you need in every football player. And he’s a smart kid that’s taking coaching and it’s starting to come along.”

Brad Holmes surprised many with a third-round draft pick for Brodric Martin.

Despite initial skepticism, Martin has shown impressive growth in training camp.

Martin's physical prowess and core traits have garnered praise from teammates and management alike.

Bottom Line – Betting on the Underdog Pays Off

The story of Brodric Martin serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the fruitfulness of taking calculated risks. In the competitive landscape of the NFL, the Detroit Lions' decision to draft Martin in the third round might initially have appeared to be a gamble, but it seems the bet is already starting to pay off. Should Martin continue on his current trajectory, he could become one of the brightest surprises of the 2023 season.