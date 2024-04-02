fb
0
0
0
W.G. Brady

Ryan Day takes jab at Jim Harbaugh, proceeds to get destroyed by Michigan fans

U of M

Ryan Day takes jab at Jim Harbaugh

In a recent interview, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made comments that appeared to be a jab at former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. The comments, which came after Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL, suggest that the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is as intense as ever, with both sides eager to gain any advantage, even in the offseason.

Ryan Day takes jab at Jim Harbaugh

Born on Third

The annual matchup between Ohio State and Michigan, known as “The Game,” is always one of the most intense rivalries in college football. This was especially true in 2021, following a reported incident where Ohio State coach Ryan Day allegedly threatened to “hang 100” on Michigan during a heated conference call in 2020. However, the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, Michigan emerged victorious with a decisive 42–27 win. After the game, Harbaugh appeared to take a veiled shot at Day, stating, “Some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple.”

What did Ryan Day Say?

Here is what Day said during a recent interview.

“Like some of us in this profession, he came up not in a football family but grew up and kind of had to figure it out on his own,” Day said.

Michigan Fans Destroy Day On Social Media

Not surprisingly, Michigan fans did not take kindly to Day’s jab at Harbaugh. Here is a small sampling of the comments that rained in.

The Big Picture: Intensifying Rivalry Between Ohio State and Michigan

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is one of the most storied and intense in college football. It’s a rivalry that goes beyond the gridiron, with both teams and fan bases deeply invested in the outcome of each game. Comments like those made by Ryan Day only serve to add fuel to the fire, keeping the rivalry alive and well even in the offseason.

Jim Harbaugh

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Ohio State’s Ryan Day makes a comment seemingly directed at former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
  2. The comment adds fuel to the intense rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan.
  3. The rivalry continues to be a focal point for both teams, even in the offseason.

The Bottom Line – Keeping the Rivalry Alive

The comments made by Ryan Day are just another chapter in the long and storied rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. While some may see them as harmless banter, others view them as a sign that the rivalry is as intense as ever. Regardless, one thing is clear: as long as these two teams continue to face off, the rivalry will remain a focal point for college football fans everywhere.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
