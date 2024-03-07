Search

W.G. Brady

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

Lions Notes

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what he looks for when evaluating the cornerback position

The Detroit Lions are capitalizing on their recent successes by focusing on refining their defensive strategy, particularly within their secondary lineup. General Manager Brad Holmes, leveraging insights from his tenure with the Lions and experience as a scout with the Los Angeles Rams, has set clear criteria for what the franchise seeks in cornerbacks.

Brad Holmes reveals Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Reveals Why He Went Crazy

What did Brad Holmes Say?

Despite the Lions’ impressive run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, Holmes acknowledges the need for further enhancements in the team’s defense, particularly in the secondary. His strategy emphasizes not just ball production but also the critical ability to tackle, underscoring a comprehensive approach to bolstering the team’s defensive backbone.

“It’s confidence, it’s wiring,” Holmes said. “Those guys, I know the money-maker is ball production, and that’s first and foremost, but you’ve got to tackle, too. The more and more you see, when your corners are tackling, that can really define who you are on defense. Yeah, those guys, the really good ones, are hard to find.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions, following a stellar season, aim to address defensive weaknesses, especially in the secondary.
  2. GM Brad Holmes highlights confidence, tackling, and ball production as key traits for prospective cornerbacks.
  3. Holmes’ experience with the Los Angeles Rams informs his cautious approach to drafting cornerbacks, focusing on finding the perfect match for the Lions’ defensive ethos.
Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line – Crafting a Defensive Masterpiece

The Detroit Lions’ journey to the upper echelons of the NFL has been marked by strategic prowess and a keen eye for talent. In Brad Holmes, the Lions have a visionary who understands the intricacies of building a championship-caliber team. His criteria for selecting cornerbacks—balancing confidence, tackling proficiency, and ball production—reflect a meticulous approach to drafting players who can elevate the team’s defense to new heights. As the Lions gear up for the next season, Holmes’ strategy offers a glimpse into the team’s blueprint for success: a robust defense anchored by cornerbacks who are not just players but pillars of a winning ethos.

