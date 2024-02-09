Brad Holmes Reveals Why He Went Crazy After Detroit Lions Wins in 2023

The 2023 season for the Detroit Lions was nothing short of remarkable. Finishing with a 12-5 record, they clinched their division title for the first time in three decades and made an impressive run to the NFC Championship Game. It was a season filled with highs, including two playoff victories at Ford Field, that brought them tantalizingly close to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Amidst this thrilling journey, videos of Lions GM Brad Holmes celebrating wildly after significant victories became a social media sensation.

What did Brad Holmes Say?

In a candid conversation with Lions reporter Dannie Rogers, Holmes shared the heartfelt reason behind his exuberant celebrations, highlighting the deep connection he feels with the Lions' fanbase.

“When I saw how many people showed up at (Kansas City), I’m like what? Thursday? Like I get it, opener and all that but it’s still a Thursday night. You’ve gotta take off work. […] People have kids, it’s a school night. It’s a lot of sacrifice. When I saw that I just had to show them love,” Holmes said.

Lions GM Brad Holmes was PUMPED about the win against the Chiefs and celebrated with fans in the stands.



Joseph Sekula sent us this video pic.twitter.com/8gShqfVude — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) September 8, 2023

The Big Picture: A Bond Beyond the Field

Brad Holmes' emotional response to the Lions' success this season underscores a significant aspect of sports often overlooked: the profound bond between a team and its supporters. Holmes was particularly struck by the fans' commitment, as evidenced by their strong turnout for a Thursday night game in Kansas City. This moment was a powerful reminder of the sacrifices fans are willing to make — taking off work, managing family commitments on a school night — all out of love for their team. Holmes' jubilant reactions after wins were more than just personal elation; they were an acknowledgment and celebration of the fans' unwavering support and sacrifice.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions’ GM, Brad Holmes, became known for his passionate celebrations after key wins in the 2023 season. Holmes was especially moved by the dedication of fans who showed up in large numbers for a Thursday night game in Kansas City, despite personal sacrifices. His celebrations were a tribute to the fans' commitment and love for the team.

The Bottom Line – Celebrating Unity and Dedication

Brad Holmes' revelation about the reason behind his fervent celebrations shines a light on the emotional core of the Detroit Lions' 2023 season. It wasn't just the victories on the field that fueled Holmes' joy but the visible demonstration of loyalty and passion from the Lions community. This unity between the team and its fans, a collective heartbeat pulsing with hope and dedication, is what makes sports profoundly beautiful and impactful.

Holmes' actions remind us that at the heart of every game, beyond strategies and scores, are people — players, executives, and fans alike — bound together by a shared love and commitment to their team. In celebrating together, they underscore the true essence of sports: a powerful, communal experience that transcends the game itself.