Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses value of NFL Draft trade charts

Brad Holmes Talked About What The Trade Charts Do Not Know

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes recently shared his perspective on the use of NFL Draft trade charts during a discussion on 97.1 The Ticket. Holmes highlighted the limitations and applications of these charts in the dynamic environment of the NFL Draft.

He noted, “The trade chart can’t predict, let’s call them wild situations and chaos,” emphasizing that these tools do not account for the specific players teams are aiming to acquire. “And the trade chart doesn’t know which player you are trading to get. That’s when you kind of throw the chart out the window. …That’s why we always go back to looking at players over positions. We use the trade chart, and again, it’s a good tool, but there are times you have to understand (it) for what it is.”

Holmes on the Value of Flexibility in Draft Strategy

Holmes also discussed the strategy the Lions employ, particularly in the later rounds of the draft, where the focus shifts significantly towards securing targeted players rather than strictly adhering to the chart. He explained the team’s proactive approach: “Look, we try to do the best we can in terms of assessing the value and placing the right value on him, but sometimes when you get to Day 3 of the draft, and you see what’s available and what’s left and how it’s fell, we just kind of got in the mode of, ‘Let’s just get the guys that we want,'” Holmes stated.

His philosophy underscores a more aggressive stance in securing draft targets, especially when potential key players are still on the board.

Trading Up for Targeted Talent

This strategy was particularly evident in their move to secure offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, a decision that highlighted their willingness to deviate from conventional draft strategies. “So, we didn’t want to kind of take the risk of let’s just sit back, wait and be patient and if he’s there, he’s there, if he’s not, he’s not. No, we want these guys. That’s kind of what went into trading up to get him,” Holmes elaborated.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Understanding Trade Charts: Holmes acknowledges the utility of draft trade charts as a tool but emphasizes their limitations in predicting dynamic draft scenarios. Player-Centric Approach: The Lions prioritize acquiring specific players over sticking rigidly to positional needs or chart values, especially in crucial late-round decisions. Proactive Draft Strategy: Holmes’ strategy involves actively moving up in the draft to secure desired players, demonstrating a clear preference for action over passivity in draft management.

Bottom Line

While draft trade charts are a standard tool used by NFL teams, Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions exemplify a flexible approach that prioritizes player potential and team needs over rigid adherence to these charts. This strategy, especially evident in their acquisition of players like Giovanni Manu, showcases their commitment to building a team that aligns closely with their vision and competitive goals.