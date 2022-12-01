NFL News

BREAKING: Antonio Brown reportedly in standoff with police

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest
  • Brown is currently in a standoff with police

Earlier today, we passed along a report that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged domestic violence involving his ex-fiancee. According to Kevin O’Donnell of FOX 13, a source of his said an arrest warrant was issued for Brown for multiple domestic issues stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on November 28th. Now, Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...

*UPDATED BELOW WITH THE LATEST FROM AMY DASH:

Antonio Brown

What is going on with Antonio Brown?

According to a report from Dov Kleiman, Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police. Kleiman added that Brown is alleged to have guns in his house with him.

Featured Videos

UPDATE:

According to a report from Amy Dash, “Police have made multiple attempts to take Brown into custody. Despite earlier reports from several outlets of a standoff, there is no confirmation that he threatened any violence to categorize it as a standoff. However, he is allegedly not cooperating with police.”

Click here to read the full thread from Amy Dash.

At this point, we just pray that this ends without anybody getting hurt.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Antonio Brown

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Aidan Hutchinson Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson takes jab at Jacksonville Jaguars for not taking him No. 1
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Antonio Brown
BREAKING: Antonio Brown reportedly in standoff with police
NFL News
Aidan Hutchinson Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson takes jab at Jacksonville Jaguars for not taking him No. 1
Detroit Lions News
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams
Jared Goff wants Jameson Williams to play as soon as possible
Detroit Lions News
Ben Johnson Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson addresses rumors
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?