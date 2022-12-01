BREAKING: Antonio Brown reportedly in standoff with police

Earlier today, we passed along a report that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged domestic violence involving his ex-fiancee. According to Kevin O’Donnell of FOX 13, a source of his said an arrest warrant was issued for Brown for multiple domestic issues stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on November 28th. Now, Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police.

*UPDATED BELOW WITH THE LATEST FROM AMY DASH:

What is going on with Antonio Brown?

According to a report from Dov Kleiman, Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police. Kleiman added that Brown is alleged to have guns in his house with him.

Breaking: Antonio Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police. He has an arrest warrant for domestic battery.



Brown is alleged to have guns in house. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2022

UPDATE:

According to a report from Amy Dash, “Police have made multiple attempts to take Brown into custody. Despite earlier reports from several outlets of a standoff, there is no confirmation that he threatened any violence to categorize it as a standoff. However, he is allegedly not cooperating with police.”

UPDATE: Police have made multiple attempts to take Brown into custody. Despite earlier reports from several outlets of a standoff, there is no confirmation that he threatened any violence to categorize it as a standoff. However, he is allegedly not cooperating with police — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) December 1, 2022

At this point, we just pray that this ends without anybody getting hurt.

Stay tuned for further updates.