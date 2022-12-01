Antonio Brown is wanted by the Tampa Police

Antonio Brown is back in the news, and once again, it is for something bad. According to a report from FOX 13 News in Tampa, an arrest warrant has been issued for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. The report says Brown has been accused of domestic violence against his ex-fiancee in Tampa. According to Kevin O’Donnell of FOX 13, a source of his said an arrest warrant was issued for Brown for multiple domestic issues stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on November 28th.

What did Antonio Brown do this time?

From FOX 13:

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” the police report stated. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

According to the reports, police said Brown locked himself in his house, and threatened to shoot his fiancee if they tried to enter.

“The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door … with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave,” the police report said in part. “The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim’s ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022.”

One thing is for sure, Antonio Brown is clearly in some hot water.

Please click here to read the full report from FOX 13.