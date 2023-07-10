Breaking: Detroit Red Wings trade for Alex DeBrincat

Moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings acquired 25-year-old Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st round pick, and a 4th-round pick in 2024. DeBrincat returns home as he is a native of Farmington Hill, MI and he will get to play in front of his hometown team. Now the next step for Detroit is to sign the youngster to a contract extension as he is a restricted free agent.

With the trade now complete it remains to be seen where DeBrincat will slide into the lineup for the Red Wings, but you’d have to think he will play on the first line alongside Lucas Raymond and Captain Dylan Larkin. In his career, DeBrincat has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators appearing in 450 career games tallying 373 points (187 goals and 186 assists). Last season for Ottawa he played in all 82 games scoring 66 points (27 goals and 39 assists), he also put together 30 power-play points (11 goals and 19 assists).

The Bottom Line for Alex DeBrincat and Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said in his pre-draft press conference last week that he wanted to build a core and have young players around and he has followed through with that now with this acquisition. With the addition of DeBrincat; the chance to acquire a two time 40 goal scorer doesn’t come around often and now you can add this proven goal scorer to Larkin’s line and watch Raymond and DeBrincat grow together into the players that they will be in the league.