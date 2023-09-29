BREAKING NEWS: NFL reduces Jameson Williams suspension – JAMO IS FREE

The Jameson Williams suspension is ending!

The Detroit Lions, with a current record of 3-1, have received a significant boost. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was originally serving a six-game suspension to begin the 2023 regular season due to a violation of the NFL's gambling policy, is set to be reinstated by the League on Monday following the introduction of revised rules.

The NFL has introduced new rules on gambling

Via NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the new revised rules are as follows:

– If you bet on NFL games not involving your team: At least one year suspension.

– If it involves your team: Minimum TWO years.

– Betting on non-NFL games in team facility: 2 games for first violation, 6 games for second, at least one year for third.

– Attempting to fix games: Banished from the NFL.

– Inside information and/or tipping: Minimum one year.

– Third party or proxy betting: Minimum one year

Jameson Williams will be eligible to play in Week 5

The Lions, who already boast an impressive 3-1 record following notable prime-time victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, will further fortify their offensive arsenal for quarterback Jared Goff. Williams is set to become eligible to play starting in Week 5.

