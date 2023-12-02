Bruce Feldman predicts future of Jim Harbaugh with Michigan Football

Bruce Feldman predicts the future of Jim Harbaugh with Michigan Football ahead of the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up to clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game at Indianapolis, anticipation swirls around head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s return to the sidelines post his 3-game suspension. However, speculation looms large about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor, as analyst Bruce Feldman hints at the possibility of Harbaugh eyeing another leap into the National Football League.

During the Fox College Football broadcast preceding tonight's Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, writer Bruce Feldman weighed in on Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. He suggested that the allure of a return to the NFL might prove too tempting for Harbaugh to resist, indicating it wouldn't be a surprise at all.

“I think it's going to be another search with Jim Harbaugh,” Feldman said. “I think there's a legit chance this is his last season with his alma matter. Now last year, he flirted with the Denver Broncos job, but ultimately, he wanted to come back to coach this team…all the guys who came back, that was a big part of Jim Harbaugh deciding to stay one more year.

But keep in mind, he has two NCAA investigations hanging over this program, and it's not a stretch to think he may have another suspension if he's the head coach there next year. Remember, he was 44-19 as a head coach in the NFL. He took the 49ers to the Super Bowl. People know he's a really good NFL coach if he goes in that direction.

There are a bunch of jobs that we expect to come open – the Panthers job is already open, the Chargers job likely will come open. Don't be surprised if Jim Harbaugh flirts again for a third time, and this time, I think it will be hard for him to say no. It will be very tempting for him to go to the NFL, especially if they can win the national title this year.”

Bottom Line: Michigan can't worry about Harbaugh's future right now

Despite the potential uncertainty around potentially losing their beloved head coach, the Michigan Football team faces a crucial challenge against Iowa. Harbaugh's return to the sidelines is expected to uplift the team, further elevating their already high morale.

The game against the Hawkeyes kicks off later this evening at 8:00 PM EST, airing on Fox. Can Michigan secure the Big Ten Championship?