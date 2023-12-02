Michigan's CFP Opponent Becomes Clearer After Epic PAC-12 Championship Game

The landscape of college football's most anticipated matchups is becoming clearer following a thrilling PAC-12 Championship Game. On Friday night, the No. 3 Washington Huskies triumphed over the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in a nail-biting 34-31 victory, earning their spot in the College Football Playoff. This result has significant implications for the No. 2 Michigan‘s College Football Playoff semifinal opponent. Of course, Michigan does have to handle its business in the Big Ten Championship Game before worrying about anything else.

Washington Secures Playoff Spot

The Washington Huskies have solidified their position in the College Football Playoff with their victory in the PAC-12 Championship Game. Their win over Oregon was not just a triumph for the team but also a decisive moment that shapes the playoff landscape. The Huskies, now holding a secure spot in the playoffs, await their opponent in what promises to be an electrifying semifinal.

Michigan's Path to the Semifinal

Michigan‘s journey to the College Football Playoff semifinal is hinging on two crucial games. The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 2 and heavily favored to advance to the CFP, must first overcome Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Concurrently, the outcome of the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama will play a pivotal role. If Georgia emerges victorious, and assuming Michigan defeats Iowa, the Wolverines are likely to face Washington in a high-stakes semifinal matchup, most likely at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Washington's Victory Sets the Stage: Washington’s win in the PAC-12 Championship against Oregon has secured them a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan's Potential Pathway: If Michigan beats Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and Georgia wins against Alabama in the SEC Championship, Michigan will likely face Washington in the playoff semifinal. Alternate Scenarios: Should Alabama upset Georgia, Michigan could ascend to No. 1 and face the No. 4 seed, which could be Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, or Florida State.

The Bottom Line – A Semifinal Showdown Awaits

The outcomes of the Big Ten and SEC Championship games are set to finalize the matchups for the College Football Playoff semifinals. With Washington's place now secured, Michigan's focus is on their game against Iowa and the results of the SEC Championship. Whether it's a clash with Washington in Pasadena or an alternate scenario that sees Michigan as the top seed facing a different opponent, the stakes couldn't be higher for the Wolverines. College football fans should brace themselves for an epic culmination of a season filled with dramatic twists and turns.