According to reports, the Buffalo Bills just made QB Josh Allen a very rich man.

Allen is reportedly getting a six-year deal with the Bills worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed. He will average $43 million per season over the next six years.

Josh Allen’s new deal now will average $43 million a year. QBs next up for new deals – Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield – have to be quite happy. https://t.co/k3cU3H3e9C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021