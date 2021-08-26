Buffalo Bills unvaccinated WR fined for repeatedly not wearing a mask

According to reports, Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie has been fined $14,650 for repeatedly not wearing a mask as an unvaccinated individual.

In the letter McKenzie received from the NFL, it notes that he has violated protocol on multiple occasions and even after being given a written warning, he still made the decision not to have his mask on at all times in the Bills’ team facilities.

#Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie was fined $14,650 for repeatedly not wearing a mask as an unvaccinated individual. He got this message from the NFL this morning. pic.twitter.com/GxZJopAJXq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2021