California pushes back high school sports to December or January

General Topic
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

While the state of Michigan has decided that high school fall sports will tentatively start as scheduled, California is going in a different direction.

The California Interscholastic Federation has announced that the start of high school sports have been pushed back to December or January, which spells bad news for high school seniors football players, who will now have to miss out on playing their sport.

“The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule (see below for 2020-21 sports calendar). Our calendar reflects the season for each CIF sport and the last date for Section Championships and Regional/State Championships in those sports where a Regional/State Championship is currently offered. Following this announcement, each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs. It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.

We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section. Also, given this calendar change, the CIF has temporarily suspended Bylaws 600-605 (Outside Competition) in all sports for the 2020-21 school year (see below for more specific information related to these changes).”

Are they making the right call here?

– – Quotes via Cam Mellor of SB Nation Link – –

SourceCam Mellor
ViaSB Nation
Michael Whitaker
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

