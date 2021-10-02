Calvin Johnson reads open letter to Detroit Lions’ fans [Video]

by

This past Sunday, Calvin Johnson was back at Ford Field to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

On Friday, NFL Films released footage of Johnson reading an open letter to Detroit Lions fans.

In the letter, Johnson thanks his former coaches, teammates, and his fans.

Johnson says in the letter that his greatest regret is that he did not bring Lions’ fans the championship they deserve, despite giving his all to the game of football.

