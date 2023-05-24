Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Calvin Johnson returns to Detroit Lions [Video]

By W.G. Brady
110
0

Megatron is back! After seven years of ‘fighting', Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions appear to have settled their differences. In fact, according to a video posted to the team's Twitter account, Johnson returned to the Lions this week as he was present at OTAs. As you will see in the video below, Johnson was hugging it out with Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions

Calvin Johnson returns to Detroit Lions

Take a look as Johnson is spotted hugging it out with Campbell during OTAs in Allen Park. This is great to see!

- Advertisement -

The past is the past

It took a lot longer than we hoped it would but Johnson and the Lions seem to be on the same page again after a seven-year feud over the Lions making Calvin pay back a portion of his signing bonus. Let's hope this means we will be seeing a lot more of Megatron in Detroit this coming season!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Pistons: Mock Draft Reveals Intriguing Prospect
Next article
Todd Wash praises Dan Campbell for allowing him to leave Detroit Lions
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Todd Wash praises Dan Campbell for allowing him to leave Detroit Lions

Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he gave some major love to Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.