Calvin Johnson returns to Detroit Lions [Video]

Megatron is back! After seven years of ‘fighting', Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions appear to have settled their differences. In fact, according to a video posted to the team's Twitter account, Johnson returned to the Lions this week as he was present at OTAs. As you will see in the video below, Johnson was hugging it out with Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

Calvin Johnson returns to Detroit Lions

Take a look as Johnson is spotted hugging it out with Campbell during OTAs in Allen Park. This is great to see!

The past is the past

It took a lot longer than we hoped it would but Johnson and the Lions seem to be on the same page again after a seven-year feud over the Lions making Calvin pay back a portion of his signing bonus. Let's hope this means we will be seeing a lot more of Megatron in Detroit this coming season!