    Tigers News Reports

    Cesar Hernandez and Tigers agree to Minor League Deal

    By Teddy Jackson
    Cesar Hernandez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a Minor League deal today, according to Jon Heyman. Hernandez, the 32-year-old infielder, spent the 2022 season with the Washington Nationals, playing in 147 games for the National League club. Evan Petzold is reporting the deal is for one year, $1.5 million with incentives in the MLB; he did receive an invitation to Spring Training.

    Why it Matters:

    Hernandez is a switch-hitting second baseman, that provides speed, athleticism, and the ability to get on base.

    • Hernandez has over 8,000 innings at second base, where he's produced positive WAR in his career.
    • He has a career wOBA of .315 and a 96 wRC+.
    • He doesn't hit the ball hard, but can draw walks (9.4% for his career), and doesn't chase the ball or whiff often.
    • He could slot in to second base, should he make the team, while the team finds Jonathan Schoop a home, potentially at the vacant third base spot.

    Cesar Hernandez Inside the Numbers:

    Cesar Hernandez
    via Baseball Reference

    What They're Saying:

