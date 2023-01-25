Cesar Hernandez and Tigers agree to Minor League Deal

Cesar Hernandez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a Minor League deal today, according to Jon Heyman. Hernandez, the 32-year-old infielder, spent the 2022 season with the Washington Nationals, playing in 147 games for the National League club. Evan Petzold is reporting the deal is for one year, $1.5 million with incentives in the MLB; he did receive an invitation to Spring Training.

Why it Matters:

Hernandez is a switch-hitting second baseman, that provides speed, athleticism, and the ability to get on base.

Hernandez has over 8,000 innings at second base, where he's produced positive WAR in his career.

He has a career wOBA of .315 and a 96 wRC+.

He doesn't hit the ball hard, but can draw walks (9.4% for his career), and doesn't chase the ball or whiff often.

He could slot in to second base, should he make the team, while the team finds Jonathan Schoop a home, potentially at the vacant third base spot.

Cesar Hernandez Inside the Numbers:

What They're Saying:

