Charles Barkley loves Dan Campbell, says he wants a do-over

The 2023 Detroit Lions hype train just continues to gain speed, and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is coming along for the ride. During a recent interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Barkley made it very clear that he loves him some Dan Campbell, and that he wants the Lions to do well during the upcoming season.

What did Charles Barkley Say About Dan Campbell?

When asked by Simmons to talk about what he is most excited about heading into the 2023 NFL regular season, Barkley did not hesitate.

“The Detroit Lions,” Barkley said when asked about what he is most excited about. “I love Dan Campbell. I love Dan Campbell. That guy makes me, like, you know, I played football for one day and I realized I was a wuss. I quit football after one day — When I'm watching Dan Campbell, I'm like, ‘I want a do-over, I want to play for that dude.' So, No. 1 thing I'm looking for is, I want the Lions to do well, because I love me some Dan Campbell.”

Charles Barkley tells @BillSimmons why he's on the hype train for Dan Campbell and Co. on the #BSPodcast. pic.twitter.com/L2R3Oq3LeQ — The Ringer (@ringer) August 25, 2023

Why it Matters

After winning eight of their final 10 games to conclude the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions are currently the betting favorite to win the NFC North. If the Lions pull it off, it will be the first time winning their division since the 1993 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: It is Almost Time!

Look, we've seen the Lions have their moments, only to fall short time and again. But when you've got the Round Mound of Rebound, Charles Barkley, rallying behind Dan Campbell, you can't help but feel there's some magic brewing in Detroit. Whether it's the nostalgia of their '93 division title or just the sheer Dan Campbell effect, maybe, just maybe, the Motor City might have something special to cheer for this season. After all, in the unpredictable world of the NFL, why not the Lions?