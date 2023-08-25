Dan Campbell names 5 coaches who influenced his career

In a riveting conversation with the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night In America, Jason Garrett, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delved deep into his past to highlight the individuals who've helped shape his coaching career. Topping the list was Sean Payton, under whom Campbell previously served as an assistant coach during his stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Dan Campbell's Biggest Influences

But the influences didn't stop there. Campbell expressed gratitude to Mike Pope for the vast knowledge he imparted, encompassing diverse facets of the game, from the O-line and protection to understanding pass and run concepts. Legendary coach Bill Parcells also had a significant imprint on Campbell's philosophies. Reflecting further, Campbell gave nods to Tony Sparano and spoke warmly of Mike Sherman, crediting him for significantly aiding his growth as a coach.

“I mean, certainly Sean Payton,” Campbell told Jason Garrett. “It always starts there for me because most of my time as a player and a coach were under him. I learned a ton, and, you know, Mike Pope… man, I learned a ton under Coach Pope about the position, about the game, knowing all of it – the O-line, the protection, the pass, the run concepts. Who were Mike and where we're going, you know, I owe him a ton. Certainly, Bill Parcells had a big influence on me. Tony Sparano, God rest his soul. And Mike Sherman as a coach, he really helped me grow as a coach. I could go on and on, there's a ton of guys. Yeah, it's a heck of a group.”

In Campbell's words, these influential figures represent a stellar group that played a substantial role in molding his football journey.

Bottom Line: Crafting a Coach's Legacy

It's vital to understand that every coach's strategy, style, and ethos are often an amalgamation of insights gleaned from various mentors over the years. When we look at Dan Campbell's approach on the field, it's like reading through the chapters of his life, where each page is influenced by a mentor, a teacher, or an experience. By recognizing the coaches who've influenced him, Campbell offers a window into the foundations of his coaching philosophy.