Chicago Bears have reportedly made decision on HC Matt Nagy for 2022

There have been rumors floating around for most of the season that the Chicago Bears would be firing head coach Matt Nagy, sooner than later.

We are now in Week 17 of the 2021 regular season and Nagy is still around coaching the Bears but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he only has two games left with the team.

On Sunday, Rapoport reported that the Bears are primed to move on from Nagy following the season.

From NFL.com:

With two games to go, the Bears have made no public disclosures of their plans for coach Matt Nagy. But privately, they seem to know which direction they’re headed.