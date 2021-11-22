Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields in hospital after being injured vs. Ravens

During Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields suffered an injury that landed him in the hospital.

According to a report from Jay Glazer, Fields is not only getting his ribs checked out but also his spleen.

It will be interesting to see if Fields is available for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions.

