Chicago Bears talk to 3 teams about trading down from No. 1

The Chicago Bears are reportedly in talks to trade down from the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. In an interview with Chicago GM Ryan Poles, NFL insider Peter King was convinced that the Bears would not be selecting a quarterback high in the draft and that they had spoken to three teams about a potential deal. While Poles did not identify the teams, it is believed that those in need of a quarterback, such as the Colts, Panthers, and Seahawks, are the likely suitors for the top pick.

From Peter King:

Poles spoke softly but urgently in 50 minutes. He was supportive of quarterback Justin Fields, saying “we’ve got to see it through” in giving Fields a chance to be the team’s long-term starter. It’s clear he’s not trading Fields, and he’s not picking a quarterback high in this draft. He left little doubt the Bears will trade the first overall pick and said he’d spoken to three teams at the Combine about a deal. (He wouldn’t identify them.) He said he had enough conversations about a deal to know in swapping first-round picks this year he can get “a ’24 one and a ’25 one” in a major package for a trade.

The Big Picture: Bears looking to build for the future

The Bears' decision to trade down from the No. 1 pick is a clear indication that they are looking to build for the future. While selecting a quarterback with the top pick may have been a tempting option, Poles seems to believe that Fields is the answer at the position. By trading down, the Bears can potentially acquire additional draft picks in future years, allowing them to build a strong team around Fields.

The potential trade of the No. 1 pick has significant implications for the Bears' future. By trading down, the team can acquire additional draft picks that can be used to build a strong roster around Justin Fields. This move shows that the Bears are committed to Fields as their long-term starter and are willing to forgo the opportunity to select a quarterback with the top pick in order to build a more complete team.