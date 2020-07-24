41.2 F
Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo giving out hand sanitizer at first base sums up 2020 [Video]

By Don Drysdale

If there has ever been a fun video to sum up what has been a rough year of dealing with Covid-19, this is it.

Watch as Milwaukee Brewers SS Orlando Arcia rips a single and is then greeted at first base by Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs. As Arcia is removing his batting gloves, you can see Rizzo reaching in his back pocket and then pulling out a small bottle of hand sanitizer, which he offers to Arcia, who accepts.

In what has been a challenging time for our world, sometimes it is fun to get in a good laugh.

Thank you, Anthony Rizzo, for giving us a brief chuckle.

BONUS CONTENT:

Could Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman make a deal with the Seattle Kraken?

On Thursday, the NHL Seattle franchise officially revealed that they will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken will officially begin playing during the 2021-22 season but before that happens, they will have the opportunity to select one player from each of the current 31 NHL franchises, including from our Detroit Red Wings during the Expansion Draft which is scheduled to take place in June of 2021.

So, which players could the Kraken be interested in selecting from the Red Wings?

Well, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could potentially make a deal that would have the Kraken select either Frans Nielson or Justin Abdelkader. St. James notes that for this to happen, Yzerman would likely have to give up a prospect and that would not make sense during a rebuild.

Yzerman could make a deal to have the Kraken take veteran forwards Frans Nielsen or Justin Abdelkader, who carry the second- and third-highest cap hits among team forwards — $5.25 million for Nielsen, $4.25 million for Abdelkader. However, it would likely involve giving up a draft pick or a prospect, and that doesn’t make sense for a rebuilding team. Plus, in 2021, Nielsen only has one year left on his deal, and Abdelkader, two — that creates scenarios in which either player could reasonably be subject either to demotion to the minors or a buyout. 

Nation, if the Kraken would be willing to make a deal for Nielson or Abdelkader, even if it means giving up a draft pick or prospect, should Steve Yzerman pull the trigger?

If I was Yzerman, there is no way in hell that I would be willing to part ways with a prospect or draft pick just to unload a high salary. The Red Wings still have a couple of seasons (or more) before they will truly be in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup and there is no reason to make this deal.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

