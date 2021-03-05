Christy McDonald remembers her late husband Jamie Samuelsen on Fox 2 [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The metro-Detroit community lost a beloved figure seven months ago, as 97.1 The Ticket on-air host Jamie Samuelsen succumbed to colon cancer at only 48 years of age.

Samuelsen had worked in Detroit sports radio since 1990, and also wrote for The Detroit Free Press. In a special tribute, 97.1 The Ticket renamed their studio in Samuelsen’s honor.

Earlier this evening, Samuelsen’s widow Christy McDonald joined Detroit Lions radio broadcaster Dan Miller on Fox 2 to share some special memories of her late husband, as well as to discuss the importance of colonoscopies.

<noscript><iframe scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen" src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D%3D" width="640" height="360"></noscript>