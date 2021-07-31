Chuck Daly’s daughter has message for No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham

While in college, Cade Cunningham wore No. 2.

When Cunningham was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons, who retired their No. 2 jersey in honor of the late Chuck Daly, many wondered what number Cade would wear in the NBA.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Pistons took the No. 2 jersey out of retirement for Cade to wear and he was very grateful to Daly’s daughter, Cydney.

Now, Daly’s daughter has a message for Cade.

“Thank you @CadeCunningham_ for your kind words. I wish you a long and successful career with the Pistons. Embrace the city of Detroit and its fans. They hold a very special place in my heart. Keep the legacy strong”

