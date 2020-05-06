Clayton: Detroit Lions first four 2020 opponents released

Until 8 p.m. EST on Thursday arrives we will not know for sure, but according to John Clayton, the NFL schedule will NFC vs. AFC for the first four weeks of the 2020 season.

Since the Detroit Lions play the AFC South this season, that would mean their first four opponents will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans, in no specific order.

We do know that both Houston and Indianapolis will come to Ford Field and Jacksonville and Tennessee will be on the road.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020