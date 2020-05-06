41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Clayton: Detroit Lions first four 2020 opponents released

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked

Arnold Powell - 0
The official Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 pm EST on Thursday but until then, we get to sift through...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: NFL 2020 Season Opening matchup leaked

Arnold Powell - 0
We may still be four months out from the 2020 NFL regular season but on Thursday night, we will officially know which teams will...
Read more

Featured Video

Until 8 p.m. EST on Thursday arrives we will not know for sure, but according to John Clayton, the NFL schedule will NFC vs. AFC for the first four weeks of the 2020 season.

Since the Detroit Lions play the AFC South this season, that would mean their first four opponents will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans, in no specific order.

We do know that both Houston and Indianapolis will come to Ford Field and Jacksonville and Tennessee will be on the road.

Nation, are you in favor of getting the AFC games out of the way in the first month of the season?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleRumor: Detroit Lions full 2020 regular season schedule leaked
Next articleJeff Daniels’ tribute song to Al Kaline to be featured in Baseball Hall of Fame

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.