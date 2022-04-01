Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku tricks NFL insider Ian Rapoport with April Fool’s Day tweet

Even NFL insiders are getting fooled by April Fool’s Day tweets!

On Friday, Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku tweeted the following message saying that he has instructed his agent to seek a trade.

Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first… — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 1, 2022

Following that tweet, NFL insiders, including Ian Rapoport, immediately jumped on the news so that they could be the first to retweet it.

Njoku then revealed that it was all part of an April Fool’s Day joke and insiders had to backpedal in a hurry!