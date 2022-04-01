in NFL

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku tricks NFL insider Ian Rapoport with April Fool’s Day tweet

Even NFL insiders are getting fooled by April Fool’s Day tweets!

On Friday, Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku tweeted the following message saying that he has instructed his agent to seek a trade.

Following that tweet, NFL insiders, including Ian Rapoport, immediately jumped on the news so that they could be the first to retweet it.

Njoku then revealed that it was all part of an April Fool’s Day joke and insiders had to backpedal in a hurry!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for matchup vs. New York Yankees