College Football Championship Weekend: Final Score Predictions for EVERY game

As College Football's Championship Week approaches, anticipation reaches its peak with fans and analysts alike eager to see who will emerge victorious in some of the season's most pivotal matchups. From the high-stakes Big Ten Championship showdown between Michigan and Iowa to the SEC's clash of titans with Georgia facing Alabama, and the PAC 12 Championship featuring Oregon versus Washington, every game carries significant implications. I have decided to delve into each of these crucial battles, offering my final score predictions for every championship game.

Championship Week Predictions

No. 24 Liberty vs. New Mexico State (Friday, at Liberty)

Point Spread: Liberty -11.5

After a solid finish to their regular season, the New Mexico State is undoubtedly eager to avenge their earlier 33-17 defeat to Liberty. Despite this, I'm inclined to believe that the Flames will still secure a victory on their home turf. Liberty 34 New Mexico State 24

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon (Friday, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

Point Spread: Oregon -9.5

This seems like a high spread considering Washington beat Oregon earlier in the season. Oregon has been DOMINANT since that game, while Washington continues to flirt with disaster. Well, that disaster will take place on Friday night. Oregon 37 Washington 20

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Point Spread: Texas -14.5

The spread for this game opened at Texas -11 and it has climbed all the way up to -14.5. You can bet the Longhorns will look to make one last statement before the College Football Playoff committee makes their final decision but they won't cover. Texas 31 Oklahoma State 20

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (Ford Field in Detroit)

Point Spread: Toledo -7.5

Miami has won four games in a row since their four-point loss to Toledo earlier in the season. Toledo is the better team, but I have a feeling in this one. Miami (OH) 27 Toledo 24

UNLV vs. Boise State (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

Point Spread: Boise State -2.5

UNLV is the better team AND they are getting points in a game being played in Las Vegas? Seems like the oddsmakers know a secret but I am still going with the Rebels. UNLV 34 Boise State 27

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

Point Spread: Georgia -5.5

One week ago, I would have taken Alabama +5.5 points in a heartbeat. After BARELY surviving against Auburn, I am not quite as confident. With that being said, this is going to be a battle that goes down to the final minute. Georgia 34 Alabama 31

SMU at No. 22 Tulane

Point Spread: Tulane -3.5

Though this game is not getting the hype of some of the other Championship Weekend matchups, it could be one of the best games. Look for Tulane to pull out a win at home. Tulane 37 SMU 34

Appalachian State at Troy

Point Spread: Troy -6.5

Troy is the better team and will probably win the game, but something tells me App State will hang around. Troy 27 Appalachian State 23

No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan (Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

Point Spread: Michigan -22.5

Michigan is looking to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship and they can do so by beating the same team they dominated in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game. This year's Michigan team is even better than they were in 2021 and Iowa is worse. I would be surprised if the Hawkeyes will move the ball at all on offense, which means a lot of possessions for J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines offense. Michigan 31 Iowa 3

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

Point Spread: Florida State -2.5

If Florida State clinches a victory, they will be in the College Football Playoff (even though they are not one of the best four teams). However, playing without their star quarterback Jordan Travis adds immense pressure, especially when facing a skilled Louisville team. Look for Louisville to win outright. Louisville 27 Florida State 24

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Intense Matchups: The College Football Championship Week features high-stakes games, including the Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa, and the SEC showdown with Georgia vs. Alabama. Crucial Predictions: Final score predictions suggest close battles and potential upsets, with top teams like Michigan, Oregon, and Georgia expected to win their respective championship games. Impact on Playoffs: The outcomes of these games carry significant implications for the College Football Playoff, especially for teams like Florida State and Alabama, vying for a spot in the top four.

The Bottom Line – Championship Week's Decisive Battles

As College Football's Championship Week unfolds, each game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season's pivotal matchups. From Michigan's dominance in the Big Ten to potential upsets in matchups like Louisville vs. Florida State, these games are not just about winning titles but also about securing spots in the College Football Playoff. The predictions indicate a mix of expected victories and surprise outcomes, reflecting the unpredictable nature of college football. Fans and teams alike brace for a week of intense competition, where every play counts and every point can make the difference between glory and disappointment.