Comedian Frank Caliendo does hilarious impersonation of John Madden [Video]

On Tuesday night, news broke that legendary NFL coach John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.

Following the news, comedian Frank Caliendo took to Twitter to express his sadness about the news.

Caliendo is known by many as the guy who does the perfect John Madden impersonation.

Here is a taste. Rest in Peace, Coach.

