Miracle on Ice Hero, St Clair Shores Native Mark Wells Passes Away at 66

Remembering Mark Wells: A “Miracle on Ice” Hero Passes Away at 66

Mark Wells, renowned for his role in the legendary 1980 United States Olympic “Miracle on Ice” hockey team, has died at the age of 66. His passing was announced through a heartfelt message on his official Facebook page Saturday, evoking a profound sense of loss within the hockey community and beyond. Wells was celebrated not only for his athletic prowess but as a beloved friend and respected individual.

“It’s with profound sadness to announce the passing of Mark R. Wells,” the official statement read. Friends, family, and teammates have been asked to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

A Storied Career and Battle with Health

Wells was a vital contributor to one of the most stirring moments in sports history, assisting the U.S. team in securing a gold medal at the Lake Placid Olympics. His performance included standout games against Norway and Romania, pivotal in advancing his team to victory.

Despite being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1977, Wells’ NHL career was brief and marked by transitions between several teams, including the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers’ affiliates. His journey was not without its struggles; a spinal cord disease severely impacted his life post-retirement, ultimately forcing him to auction his cherished Olympic gold medal to cover medical expenses.

“It killed me to sell the medal. Killed me. But my life was crumbling,” Wells disclosed in an emotional recount of his decision in an interview with the New York Daily News in 2010.

Remembering Mark Wells

Tributes have poured in from former teammates and fans alike. Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 Olympic team, expressed his condolences, stating, “Sad day today for our 1980 Olympic team. Number 15 Mark Wells passed away yesterday. Great teammate obviously a great hockey player and we will miss him.” The hockey world mourns the loss of a true sportsman whose legacy extends far beyond the ice rink.